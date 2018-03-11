Phillip Schofield isn't about to let anyone replace him as the ultimate Joseph.

The breakfast show host surprised everyone when he swept onto the Saturday Night Takeaway stage for the End Of The Show Show dressed in the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and belted out Any Dream Will Do. After all, Schofield starred in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical on the West End stage in 1991 – and he clearly kept the costume.