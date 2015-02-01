“I went to the top, they showed me and I went blurgh…”

In fact, Tuffers is deathly scared of heights, admitting “I had a tear in my eye when I had to do it the first time.”

It might not have been the best choice of show to take part in, I suggest? “Yeah, got that one wrong,” he laughs.

But Tufnell is adamant he’ll at least attempt a live jump when the time comes, with some contestants, including Amy Childs, refusing to do it last year. “The little one, the baby one, I might do. It’s daunting.”

The contestants actually only face the jump if they’ve come last in that day’s timed event, so it could be a few days until he’s faced with the challenge. And it seems Tufnell’s lycra outfit might give him the jolt of inspiration he needs to leap.

“You get a sort of Superman suit. I was like ‘Waayyy, come on!’” he explains, admitting that the show is bringing back his former sporting competitiveness. “I quite like the competition. But I can’t jump well.”

Buddying up with fellow competitor Gogglebox’s Dom Parker, Tuffers thinks they may well have come up with a better idea anyway.

“Me and Dom are thinking of doing ‘Indoor Games’. Like darts and pool and sitting by the fire…”

Now that one we’d sign up to!