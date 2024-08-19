Today shared a statement from his family, which read: "Groundbreaking TV talk show journalist Phil Donahue died Sunday night at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved Golden Retriever Charlie."

It continued: "Donahue was 88 years old and passed away peacefully following a long illness."

Donahue hosted more than 6,000 iterations of the pioneering The Phil Donahue show, from the first broadcast from a Dayton Ohio station on 7th November 1967 to the last nationwide syndication via Multimedia Entertainment on 13th September 1996.

The show drew huge audiences and gained acclaim for tackling important and contemporary topics such as LGBTQ+ issues and race relations.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, That Girl star Marlo Thomas. The pair met when she was a guest on his show before marrying in May 1980.

More to follow.