You may think that the 6ft 7 businessman with size 14 feet would struggle on the dance floor. But he pointed out that he’s already had a twirl around with 5ft 8 pro Natalie Lowe.

“I have done it. It was a one-off at the 02 for Sport Relief [in 2010] and I competed against Duncan Bannatyne in front of 10,000 people.”

“I won,” he added, ever competitive.

Signing up to a full series would see 49-year-old Jones follow in fellow Dragon Deborah Meaden’s footsteps, who took part in the 2013 series with pro partner Robin Windsor. Meaden and Windsor were the fourth couple to leave the competition.

“I admire Deborah for doing it, it’s a big challenge and takes so much of your life away. And she was great in it.”

Well, at least we know for sure what he’d say if he was voted out of the contest… “I’m out!”

Dragons’ Den returns for a brand new series on Sunday (12th July) at 8.15pm on BBC2