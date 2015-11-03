But late last month, during the Doctor Who panel at London ComicCon, writer Sarah Dollard, prompted by showrunner Steven Moffat, all but confirmed that Ashildr will be back in episode ten, Face the Raven. Given that it airs on Saturday 21st November, the day after Capaldi appears on Graham Norton, fans will be hoping he lets slip some teaser about the story and Williams' curious character, the mortal Viking-turned-immortal Highwaywoman, who was last glimpsed in the background of a selfie taken in the present day.

Capaldi will be joined on the sofa by Tom Hanks, David Walliams and Duran Duran.

The Graham Norton Show is on Fridays at 10:35pm on BBC1