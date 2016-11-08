And this blow to Britain, with the risk of sounding a tad over the top, is the single worst thing to happen to any group of people anywhere. And we include all those affected by the cancellation of Quality Street's Toffee Deluxe Bites (RIP).

Many have cleverly got their got their thoughts across about the new Toblerone before the inevitable COBRA meeting.

??What have they done with #Toblerone?! ? From a life in hotels, the stand-out comfort for staying in a decent place has been compromised. — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) November 8, 2016

The feeling when you work out you should push the chocolate not pull it. Gone. Another casualty of 2016. #Toblerone pic.twitter.com/1uV4FAbM7d — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) November 8, 2016

Unconfirmed reports that the Curly Wurly is to be unravelled and renamed the Straighty Waighty #Toblerone — Will Hagerty (@whagerty) November 8, 2016

Before you tweet us, no Trading Standards will not investigate the gap increase between the peaks! #Toblerone ?? pic.twitter.com/qSeMxmMBQf — Trading Standards (@SuffolkTS) November 8, 2016

Makers Mondelez International, formerly known as Kraft, said the decision was down to the rise in the cost of ingredients and the change was not due to Brexit. Twitter was not convinced.

Politics aside, our thoughts go out to Alan Partridge at what must be a particularly difficult time.