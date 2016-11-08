People are NOT happy about the new Toblerone design
It's the end of the world as we know it
November 8, 2016. A day like no other. A day where the people of America voted for the leader of the free world. A day historians of the future will look back on with attentive eyes and see ... "Britain ruddy annoyed by the new Toblerone”.
Haven't you heard? Toblerone has changed: it’s now lighter. There’s more of a nook between each chocolate triangle which, although it gives each consumer much-needed leverage when breaking off a piece, sacrifices a significant slice of choc.
And this blow to Britain, with the risk of sounding a tad over the top, is the single worst thing to happen to any group of people anywhere. And we include all those affected by the cancellation of Quality Street's Toffee Deluxe Bites (RIP).
Because 2016 hasn't hurt us enough. #Toblerone pic.twitter.com/4roQTL4arv
— Cat O Broin (@magicgoeshere) November 8, 2016
Many have cleverly got their got their thoughts across about the new Toblerone before the inevitable COBRA meeting.
??What have they done with #Toblerone?! ? From a life in hotels, the stand-out comfort for staying in a decent place has been compromised.
— Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) November 8, 2016
The feeling when you work out you should push the chocolate not pull it. Gone. Another casualty of 2016. #Toblerone pic.twitter.com/1uV4FAbM7d
— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) November 8, 2016
Unconfirmed reports that the Curly Wurly is to be unravelled and renamed the Straighty Waighty #Toblerone
— Will Hagerty (@whagerty) November 8, 2016
Before you tweet us, no Trading Standards will not investigate the gap increase between the peaks! #Toblerone ?? pic.twitter.com/qSeMxmMBQf
— Trading Standards (@SuffolkTS) November 8, 2016
Waking up to #Toblerone news. | Mark pic.twitter.com/44npfE5uvT
— Giraffe Social Media (@GiraffeSM) November 8, 2016
Make #Toblerone Great Again. pic.twitter.com/8aN69rFYz2
— Graham Love (@GLove39) November 8, 2016
The new #Toblerone pic.twitter.com/3yZLQazcwn
— David Jiménez (@dajimba) November 8, 2016
Makers Mondelez International, formerly known as Kraft, said the decision was down to the rise in the cost of ingredients and the change was not due to Brexit. Twitter was not convinced.
Post-#Brexit #Toblerone pic.twitter.com/OYLr5IJrN6
— San Simeon Templar (@StSimeonTemplar) November 8, 2016
Meanwhile, across the EU.#Toblerone pic.twitter.com/hv0ty3zX2o
— Yoor Wullie (@YoorWullie) November 8, 2016
Politics aside, our thoughts go out to Alan Partridge at what must be a particularly difficult time.