Why isn’t Paul Sinha on Beat The Chasers Celebrity Special? Darragh Ennis joins panel for the first time

By Jo Berry.

Hit quiz show Beat The Chasers is back on ITV on Saturday 27th March at 8.30pm, and for the first time The Chase spin-off series will feature five celebrities playing against the skilled quizmasters.

Comedians Joe Pasquale and Katherine Ryan, TV presenter Radzi Chinyangnya, Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Christine Ohuruogu and actor and former Eastenders star Shaun Williamson are the brave (and probably extremely nervous) celebrities testing their knowledge and attempting to beat the Chasers in the hope of winning money for their chosen charities.

Bradley Walsh returns as host, and the five Chasers taking part are Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis. Paul Sinha, the sixth Chaser, is sadly not on the show.

Why isn’t Paul Sinha on Beat The Chasers?

Unfortunately, fan-favourite Chaser Paul Sinha missed the filming of the new series of Beat The Chaser due to illness.

Paul, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease two years ago, wrote on Twitter earlier this month: “New episodes of Beat The Chasers are on their way. Unfortunately, I wasn’t well for the recordings and couldn’t join in this time around. I’m feeling much better now. X”

Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special does feature the newest addition to the Chaser team, however – 40-year-old Dubliner Darragh Ennis.

A former contestant on The Chase who banked £9000 back in 2017, Darragh is the first new Chaser since Jenny Ryan joined the series in 2015.

Nicknamed ‘The Menace’, quick-witted Darragh is a post-doctoral neuroscientist researcher at the University of Oxford, where he studies the brains of insects.

Beat the Chasers celebrity special will air on ITV on Saturday March 27th at 8.30pm.