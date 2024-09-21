Paul, are you competitive?

Paul: Even when I play football with my little one in the garden, I want to win. He'll run in, crying that I've beaten him again. The hardest thing about this is everything I’ve done, I’ve always been good. Playing football, I was good. I played in teams where we had a chance of winning. This is like being Iceland, and you’re going to the World Cup.

Are you the first person on the dance floor if there's an opportunity?

More like this

Paul: I've only ever danced three times — this is no joke — at my three weddings.

You always feel like someone is watching you, like, "I'm not going to let myself look like a fool." The Jerk with Steve Martin is my rhythm. Even when I was dancing with Karen and we did a clap, I clapped ahead of time.

When I played in the FA Cup final, I played in front of 100,000 people, and that was the most nervous I’ve ever been. I couldn't believe how nervous I was the other day when we walked on to the dance floor with the crowd there for the launch show.

I got big anxiety. The big advantage I have is that I've always done live TV, so I won’t be worrying about the millions of people watching at home.

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer. Yoshitaka Kono @yoshitakakono

How does it feel trading Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday for Strictly on Saturdays?

Paul: I've been asked to do Strictly before, but it was now or never! I didn't want to ask my boss – I don’t even like going to weddings on a Saturday, because I think, "Well, that’s my job. That is my living." I’m grateful Sky let me do it.

I've done this because of my mum. If it wasn’t for my dad, I wouldn’t have been a footballer. My dad took me everywhere to play football. My mum doesn’t get any credit, even though she was there, so this is a thing to do for my mum.

She absolutely loves the show. She keeps on going on about it all the time. It’s getting on my nerves. I’ve never talked to my mum so much!

What are your strengths as a couple so far?

Karen: The fact that he’s an athlete is perfect, because there’s discipline, there’s structure. And he’s very cheeky. I think Paul’s going to be really relatable to the audience. He has great banter and I need that banter. People smile when they watch us dance, and they laugh as well – with us, not at us. We’ll be entertaining the nation.

How does the training compare to when you were training in football?

Paul: I haven't trained for a long time, but when I was training in football, it was always mornings. I'd rather be fresh in the morning. By the time the afternoon comes, I find myself getting more and more tired, so I’ve tried to keep it like that. My feet have been my tools all my life, so I've always looked after them. They're so important.

Will you be talking back to any of the judges?

Paul: When I started as a pundit on Sky I was very critical and very honest, so this is payback. I’ll bite my tongue. I can't give out criticism and then moan when it comes back to me!

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer. Yoshitaka Kono @yoshitakakono

Will there be any famous faces watching you?

Paul: I'm good friends with Elton John. I was at his concert at Vicarage Road with my wife Kate and we went backstage and met him beforehand. Then, for one of the songs, he said, "For Kate and Paul." If I get into the final, I might ask him to sing on Strictly. You’re looking at me like I’m joking... I’m not joking!

Karen: That would get you a 10!

What Strictly predictions have you got for yourself?

Paul: [When I played for Arsenal] I lost to Wrexham in the FA Cup, so anything can happen. They're doing well now, but they were s**t when we got beaten. Wait… I need Wrexham's votes! I like Wrexham. They're a good bunch.

A condensed version of this interview appears in the latest issue of Radio Times.

Radio Times.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7pm this Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.