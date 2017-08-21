"What was I a traitor to? I'd just recorded a car show with the BBC, so I hadn't left the BBC. I hadn't left Bake Off. Normally as a traitor you turn your back on something. I didn't turn my back on anything.

"But everyone's got an agenda, you can't change that."

Hollywood describes himself as the "pantomime villain" of the new line-up, which also includes fellow judge Prue Leith and hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding. "I'm the Captain Hook that comes on stage. I'm the child catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," he says. But Leith says Hollywood doesn't have to shoulder all of that villainous guilt any more.

"Noel is taking a bit of that pressure off you," she jokes, referencing the backlash to The Mighty Boosh star's appointment as co-host. "Yes," agrees Hollywood. "When we picked him I went 'Woohoo!'"

The Great British Bake Off begins on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 29th August

