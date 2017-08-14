"I have missed Mary, Mel and Sue," Hollywood told Closer. "When I started filming the new Bake Off it was hard."

He got over it pretty quickly though, with the distraction of his new Bake Off team at C4, which consists of co-judge Prue Leith, as well as presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

"I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are," Hollywood said. "So I wasn't really that sad in the end."

Hollywood’s decision to remain with the show caused controversy when Bake Off’s sale was announced.

"It has been hard because I was called a traitor over my decision to leave the BBC to go to Channel 4," Hollywood said, addressing the criticism he received for his move.

"The other three left for whatever reason but I didn't want to lose my job. The show found me and I didn't want to turn my back on them."

The Great British Bake Off does not have an official launch date yet, but is due to air in the autumn.