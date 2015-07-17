And SPS and SIM want a part of it. They feel they deserve their place, too. As Stewart quite rightly pointed out, he’s just done a very heart-felt reading of her track Blank Space, while McKellen did a dramatic reading of her latest hit Bad Blood.

Stewart asked so politely too, what with his “May we join the squad?”

Here's McKellen in action.

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU1V6fDh_sU

It seems Swift is totally up for it. “You’ve made my day,” she said on Twitter after she saw the two lyric readings, adding that the duo are her “ultimate squad goals”.

Advertisement

Well Swift, why just want a squad like theirs when you can totally just combine the two? Here’s hoping for an onstage cameo at least. They know the words after all…