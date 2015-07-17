Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen totally want to be in Taylor Swift’s squad
*ultimate squad goals*
Taylor Swift could be adding some pretty dapper dudes to her squad if Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen get their way. Oh yes, the two legendary actors want to join the group.
As if Swift’s squad isn’t cool enough: the singer is regularly hanging out with model Karlie Kloss, actress Lena Dunham, musician Ed Sheeran et al. For the video of Bad Blood she chucked a whole load of her famous pals in, making it even more apparent it’s one of the coolest squads around.
And SPS and SIM want a part of it. They feel they deserve their place, too. As Stewart quite rightly pointed out, he’s just done a very heart-felt reading of her track Blank Space, while McKellen did a dramatic reading of her latest hit Bad Blood.
Stewart asked so politely too, what with his “May we join the squad?”
Here's McKellen in action.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU1V6fDh_sU
It seems Swift is totally up for it. “You’ve made my day,” she said on Twitter after she saw the two lyric readings, adding that the duo are her “ultimate squad goals”.
Well Swift, why just want a squad like theirs when you can totally just combine the two? Here’s hoping for an onstage cameo at least. They know the words after all…