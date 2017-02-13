“So it was nice she didn’t wear fur to the inauguration. [The coat has] just got there. It’s just finally got there. I think that’s good.”

“She is going to be a role model," the 49 year old actress told Loose Women. "She is going to be a fashion icon and I want her to wear it. I hope she wears it.”

Former model and First Lady Melania Trump wearing a fur coat at the roast of Donald Trump in 2011

More like this

Anderson also revealed she’s collaborated on a faux fur line in Russia as part of her fashion campaign. “There’s so many alternatives [to fur],” she explained, “I’m lucky that I can bring awareness to things. There’s no reason to hurt an animal for what you wear, what you eat, for entertainment – so that’s my big passion.

“It’s more chic, more elegant to wear something that’s compassionate and is forward-thinking – especially young people, they don’t want to wear fur, that’s so old-fashioned and cruel.”

Advertisement

We’ll just have to wait to see if Mrs Trump adopts Anderson's faux fur jacket – and if that's followed by some "Trump's hands in Russian pockets” headlines.