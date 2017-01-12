One of the questions asked about the dawn of the new millennium was to name any goalscorers at Euro 2000.

Tasha named Henrik Larsson, saying that boyfriend Alex “told me to go for it” and was in fact so convinced that she was probably wrong, that the pair selected it as their “least likely to be Pointless” answer. Imagine their surprise then, when it actually turned out to be pointless.

‘My boyfriend Alex is a massive Celtic supporter and he knows I’m rubbish with names and things like that so he said ‘anything football related, he’s played for Man U, he’s played for Celtic and Barcelona I think, he said ‘go for Henrik Larsson’, explained Tasha when asked by Richard Osman if there was a story behind that winning answer.

And what can we, the viewing public, learn from all of this?

Well, if in doubt, just pull a Swedish footballer out of the bag. He’ll win you a couple of quid, guaranteed*.

*not actually guaranteed