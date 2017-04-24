His twin brother also posted a tribute on Facebook.

Following Charlie's death by suicide in March, his family told the Birmingham Mail: “We have lost a very special young man who sadly never recovered from the tragic loss of his mother when he was only nine years old.

"Tragically this is another example of the mental health issues suffered by young people today as highlighted by the Heads Together campaign supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.”

A spokesman for Thames, which makes the show, said: "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the tragic news regarding Charlie.

"Our thoughts and best wishes go to his family and friends. We ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time."