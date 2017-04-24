Paddy McGuinness dedicates Take Me Out episode to contestant who died
Charlie tragically passed away after taking part in the dating game show
Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness dedicated this week's episode to Charlie Watkins, a contestant on the show who died before his episode was due to air.
The presenter tweeted a tribute to Charlie while the ITV show was being broadcast. The 22-year-old York University student was a big hit on the show, winning a date in Tenerife with Jo-Tara.
His twin brother also posted a tribute on Facebook.
Following Charlie's death by suicide in March, his family told the Birmingham Mail: “We have lost a very special young man who sadly never recovered from the tragic loss of his mother when he was only nine years old.
"Tragically this is another example of the mental health issues suffered by young people today as highlighted by the Heads Together campaign supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.”
A spokesman for Thames, which makes the show, said: "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the tragic news regarding Charlie.
"Our thoughts and best wishes go to his family and friends. We ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time."