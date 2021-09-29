Outsiders teaser sees unexpected setback for lumberjack Ed Gamble

An exclusive clip from the first episode of David Mitchell’s Outsiders sees comedians Ed Gamble and Lou Sanders attempting to chop down a tree – with unexpected results.

The new entertainment show is headed to UKTV channel Dave and will see Mitchell test the survival skills of six comedians, setting tasks they will have to carry out when society inevitably crumbles. Think of it as an apocalyptic version of Taskmaster.

A strong showing will earn the comics a scout-like badge to proudly display on their banner, with the most decorated team at the end of the series claiming an overall victory.

The first challenge of the series is one of the most physically demanding, as pairs Jamali Maddix and Jessica Knappett, Ed Gamble and Lou Sanders, and Kerry Godliman and Toussaint Douglass are tasked with chopping down a tree.

We can see how they get on in an exclusive clip for readers of RadioTimes.com, and let’s just say it’s a decidedly mixed bag, with an unexpected setback for Ed and Lou potentially costing them their sought after badge. Watch below.

While competitors Jamali and Jess do enjoy some success, albeit with the former doing much of the work, it’s a more unfortunate tale for Ed and Lou, who get a nasty surprise when they think their tree is about to fall.

The duo yell “TIMBER!” as it begins to topple, only to be prevented from falling down by the surrounding trees, essentially doing nothing but create a major hazard in the forest.

“We’ve done everything that was asked of us,” argues Gamble. “We’ve chopped the tree down. If the tree has been caught by these other trees, it’s not our fault – so rack up the badge.”

Mitchell counters: “In a sense you’ve done everything that was asked of you, in another sense you haven’t done the one thing that was asked of you.”

The interaction leaves the fate of their badge uncertain, with the results to be revealed in a campfire review aired in the final section of the programme. Tune in tonight to find out Mitchell’s verdict.

