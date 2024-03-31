The former Strictly Come Dancing professional will be baking alongside Gabby Logan, David O'Doherty and Suzi Ruffell and will take on a series of tasks to hopefully be crowned the next Star Baker.

So, does Oti Mabuse have what it takes to win the coveted title? While you wait to find out, read on for all you need to know about the comedian.

Who is Oti Mabuse?

Oti Mabuse.

Age: 33

Job: Professional dancer and TV personality

Instagram: @otimabuse

X/Twitter: None

Latin dance champion Oti Mabuse is best known for being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. Mabuse was on Strictly for seven years and won twice during her time on the series.

Since leaving the show, she has gone on to become a judge on Dancing on Ice as well as a panellist on The Masked Dancer.

The dancer recently made headlines after announcing the birth of her baby on Christmas Day, nine weeks after she had given birth.

She opened up to Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby that her daughter had been in critical condition after being born premature.

Speaking of her birth, Mabuse said (via Hello!): "When I saw her for the first time I was shocked that I had done it. And she was the most beautiful human being I had ever seen in my life, gorgeous!

"It was serene, it was happy, it was everything that I wanted. The last bit was not what I had wanted, when you see your child for two minutes before they are taken away by a group of 10 midwives and doctors, and that's when things start to change and that's when things start to hit you."

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on TV?

The third episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 31st March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

The episode will see the third batch of celebrities put their baking skills to the test as Oti Mabuse, Gabby Logan, David O'Doherty and Suzi Ruffell to put their baking skills to the test.

