Team Redgrave and Team Cracknell – coached, of course, by sporting legends Sir Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell – have already gone head to head, but we'll have to wait until the BBC1 broadcast to find out who won.

Celebrities who donned the lycra for the special race include Oduba, Dan Walker, Sophie Raworth. Rebecca Adlingont and Dan Snow, as well as Gethin Jones, Vernon Kay, Jodie Kidd and Mark Watson.

Athletes including Helen Glover and George Nash lent a hand in the race, which will air during the Boat Race broadcast which starts at 4pm on BBC1 on Sunday 2nd April.