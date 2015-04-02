"He's my showbiz brother. I would never do the job on my own and never try to be Dermot O'Leary."

Murs – who is reportedly in advanced talks with Simon Cowell – co-hosted spin-off show the Xtra Factor with Flack in 2011 and 2012. Murs explained that their double-act would be "completely different" to O'Leary's style of presenting.

"The only way I would even think or talk about it would be if Caroline was doing it with me because me and Caroline were great together," he continued.

"I wouldn't want us to be compared to Dermot, because Dermot is brilliant at what he is. It would be completely different to what Dermot did."

Murs also revealed that in the past he's been in the running to join Cowell and co on the judging panel.

"There's always been talk about it, every year. But I think this time it's at a different pace to what it was the last couple of times.

"It is tough. Either job has pros and cons to it. The judging side has a lot more scrutiny and people really turn on judges quite quickly."

Asked whether he'd prefer to be a judge or a presenter, he replied: "Hosting the show is completely different because it's a little bit out of my comfort zone, even though I have presented before with Caroline."

Dermot O'Leary announced his departure from X Factor last week after eight years as host.

Since being a runner-up on The X Factor in 2009, Murs has released four chart-topping albums and become one of Britain's most successful and garlanded pop stars in recent years. He's just embarked on a live tour that will take him to Cardiff, Belfast and Dublin.

