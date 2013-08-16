But any ardent fans of gregarious Mr Locke have been left with a scrap of hope that he might one day return to the reality series that follows a gang of wealthy Chelsea dwellers. "I'll never close the door fully," he teased. "There are lots of other projects in mind and people are talking. It's terrifying to be leaving the show as it's all I know on TV. But I'm thinking about other things and I'm not going anywhere. I will miss every aspect of the show and everyone on it, it was a family."

He certainly packed a lot into his two-year stint and will be best remembered for his Union Jack suit and matching Jaguar, plus the countless awkward silences that followed his breakups with Gabriella Ellis, Chloe Green and Ashley James.

Locke's departure follows the exits of fellow original cast members Caggie Dunlop, Hugh Taylor and Gabriella Ellis, with Millie Macintosh also expected to bow out ahead of the sixth series which is set to begin this autumn.

