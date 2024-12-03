"Sabrina's vision to subvert the classic holiday special has been clear since day one," said executive producer Michael D Ratner.

"At OBB, we partner with the world's most captivating artists to reimagine the expected, and we're proud of the work by our entire team and want to highlight Simone Spira, the Volara team, Sam Wrench, Nikki Boella and all involved that brought Sabrina's vision to life on Netflix."

So, when can fans tune into the holiday show? Read on for everything you need to know about what time A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will be released on Netflix and who is taking part.

What time is A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter out on Netflix?

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will be released on Netflix on Friday 6th December at 6pm PST/9pm EST in the US.

This is 2am GMT for those tuning in from the United Kingdom, so whether you're a night owl or an early riser – it'll be waiting for you!

Which celebrities feature in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter and Shania Twain. Parrish Lewis/Netflix

There are a whole variety of famous faces who feature in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, including singers, models and comedians for everyone to enjoy.

Read below for a full breakdown of those featuring in the Christmas special.

Chappell Roan

Tyla

Shania Twain

Kali Uchis

Nico Hiraga

Quinta Brunson

Cara Delevigne

Kyle Mooney

Megan Stalter

Sean Astin

Owen Thiele

Jillian Bell

What has Sabrina Carpenter said about A Nonsense Christmas on Netflix?

Upon the announcement of the Christmas special, Sabrina Carpenter said: "The holidays have always been so special to me.

"I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show - infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

A Nonsense Christmas will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 6th December. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

