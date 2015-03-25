Clarkson himself has also revealed that he has not been notified of the decision, tweeting this morning:

He is expected be told of the decision made by BBC director-general Tony Hall today [Wednesday] following an investigation by BBC Scotland boss Ken MacQuarrie into the incident which took place while filming the motoring show earlier this month.

The Daily Telegraph report today that MacQuarrie has found that Clarkson subjected producer Oisin Tymon to a lengthy tirade in a hotel in Yorkshire during filming of an episode of Top Gear, followed by a "30 second assault".

More like this

The presenter was said to have been angry after being offered a cold platter of food following filming rather than steak and chips. However sources close to Clarkson have said that the presenter was also agitated following problems during the day’s shoot.

MacQuarrie's inquiry is thought to have taken place in various locations around London, partly in a bid to avoid the scrutiny of press photographers. His report was delivered to Hall on Monday morning.

Clarkson, along with co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond, was due to appear in live events in Stavanger, Norway, on March 27th and 28th. But the shows have now been postponed as Clarkson's disciplinary inquiry into allegedly punching Top Gear producer Oisin Tymon was unfinished at the time.

Top Gear, one of BBC2’s most popular shows, will face an uncertain future if Clarkson is dismissed.

It is understood that Hall and his management team want to continue airing the programme which is estimated to generate around £50m a year for the corporation’s commercial arm, BBC Worldwide.

But it remains to be seen if Clarkson’s co-presenters, James May and Richard Hammond, will stay on the show without him. Like Clarkson, their contracts were due for renewal at the end of this month.

However it is not clear whether non-compete clauses in the contracts of all three would prevent them taking a rival motoring show to another broadcaster, with Sky, ITV and Netflix also said to be interested in snapping up their services.

Read more:

Jeremy Clarkson predicts he'll be sacked from Top Gear in foul-mouthed rant at BBC

Latest leg of Top Gear Live tour postponed as Jeremy Clarkson's BBC future remains uncertain

Jeremy Clarkson set to present Have I Got News for You

Jeremy Clarkson has not left the BBC – he’ll be mentioned in comedy W1A

Advertisement

Top Gear series postponed after Jeremy Clarkson “punches producer”