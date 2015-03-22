Latest leg of Top Gear Live tour postponed as Jeremy Clarkson's BBC future remains uncertain
Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were due to appear in four shows over two days at the end of the month in Norway which are thought to be almost sold out
The latest leg of the Top Gear Live tour has been postponed as Jeremy Clarkson's future at the BBC remains uncertain.
Clarkson, along with co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond, were due to appear in live events in Stavanger, Norway, on March 27 and 28. But the shows have now been postponed as Clarkson's disciplinary inquiry into allegedly punching a Top Gear producer remains unfinished. It is understood that a final decision on the matter – and Clarkson's future at the BBC – will be taken in the coming week.
The presenters were set to put on four shows over two days, in Stavanger’s Somarka Arena, which has a capacity of about 6,500 seats. More than 20,000 of the 26,000 available tickets are understood to have been sold.
"Top Gear Live regrets to inform ticket holders for next week’s shows in Stavanger, Norway that we will be postponing all four performances, with rescheduled dates for later this year to be confirmed within the next fortnight," read a statement.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause fans and we will endeavour to contact all ticket holders directly to inform them of the change of dates. At present, all other Top Gear Live dates will run as scheduled.”
More like this
The Corporation will hope to have a decision on Clarkson’s future in time for the next leg of the live tour, which is due to visit Sydney on April 18 and 19. The Australian city is due to host what has been billed as a “massive” Top Gear festival, including drag racing and a motorcross stunt show.
In a statement last week the BBC said the inquiry’s findings would not be published until next week. “Once this has been considered, we will set out any further steps,” the Corporation added.
The story so far...
Clarkson inquiry to report to BBC director-general next week
Final Top Gear of series pulled after delays to Clarkson inquiry
Clarkson "considering quitting" BBC