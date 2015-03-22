The presenters were set to put on four shows over two days, in Stavanger’s Somarka Arena, which has a capacity of about 6,500 seats. More than 20,000 of the 26,000 available tickets are understood to have been sold.

"Top Gear Live regrets to inform ticket holders for next week’s shows in Stavanger, Norway that we will be postponing all four performances, with rescheduled dates for later this year to be confirmed within the next fortnight," read a statement.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause fans and we will endeavour to contact all ticket holders directly to inform them of the change of dates. At present, all other Top Gear Live dates will run as scheduled.”

The Corporation will hope to have a decision on Clarkson’s future in time for the next leg of the live tour, which is due to visit Sydney on April 18 and 19. The Australian city is due to host what has been billed as a “massive” Top Gear festival, including drag racing and a motorcross stunt show.

In a statement last week the BBC said the inquiry’s findings would not be published until next week. “Once this has been considered, we will set out any further steps,” the Corporation added.

