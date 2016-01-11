No celebrity is safe from Ricky Gervais's Golden Globes opening monologue
"No one cares about that award as much as you do," Gervais trills as everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to the Golden Globes themselves comes under fire
Ricky Gervais returned for his fourth stint as Golden Globes host last night and given he'd apologised in advance for the things he'd say, we had a pretty good idea how it was going to go.
He took a mere moment to get into the swing of it, declaring: "Shut up you disgusting, pill-popping sexual deviant scum. I want to do this monologue and then go into hiding, OK?"
He continued to discuss those who were simply in the crowd for "marrying well", before telling everyone each of the awards were meaningless.
"No one cares about that award as much as you do. Don’t get emotional, it’s embarrassing. That award is, no offence, worthless."
Jennifer Lawrence and Matt Damon were among those picked out in the deliberately uncomfortable opening speech, which Gervais ended by discussing where he "shoves" one of his own Golden Globe trophies.
More like this
Cue the nervous laughter...