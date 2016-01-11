He continued to discuss those who were simply in the crowd for "marrying well", before telling everyone each of the awards were meaningless.

"No one cares about that award as much as you do. Don’t get emotional, it’s embarrassing. That award is, no offence, worthless."

Jennifer Lawrence and Matt Damon were among those picked out in the deliberately uncomfortable opening speech, which Gervais ended by discussing where he "shoves" one of his own Golden Globe trophies.

Cue the nervous laughter...