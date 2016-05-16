It must be a strange time for last year's hosts Melvin Odoom and Rochelle Humes, who have admitted they don't know whether they will be back.

The duo took over from Sarah-Jane Crawford, who hosted the 2014 series. Odoom and Humes certainly seemed to enjoy holding the fort, Odoom telling us before last year's final that he was keeping his “fingers crossed” he'd be back this year.

Byrne isn't the first to be tipped as a replacement, however. I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! champ Vicky Pattison has been linked with the show – although this seems to be the case for just about every reality spin-off. Pattison is very much hot telly property.

Talking of I'm A Celeb, former Get Me Out Of Here NOW! presenter Laura Whitmore was quickly linked to Xtra Factor after hanging up her jungle boots.

Hey, let's throw in Stacey Solomon, too. The former contestant recently popped up on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway helping to host the live final, suggesting she's on ITV's minds. And, let's face it, what an absolute hoot she would be.

By the same logic I'd bargain Ashley Roberts is among those being considered, too. Although the jungle could be calling either of these former I'm A Celeb campmates, too.

ITV2, over to you.

Xtra Factor returns to ITV2 later year