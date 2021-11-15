Where is Nick Knowles on DIY: SOS Children in Need special?

Ahead of the Children in Need appeal show on 19th November, the BBC will be airing a selection of programming to raise funds for the charity, including DIY SOS: The Big Build BBC Children in Need Special.

Advertisement

This year, a team of volunteers will be building a playground and camping space for the St Michael’s Youth Project in Hull over 10 days. But one familiar face is missing from the charity event.

Nick Knowles, who has presented DIY SOS every year since 1999, will not be involved this year. Instead, Rhod Gilbert will be taking on hosting duties.

Knowles was replaced after appearing in a Shreddies advert dressed as a builder earlier this year, which could be seen as a breach of BBC editorial guidelines. The guidelines state that “actors and artists who perform in BBC output should not appear in promotional work, including advertisements, in a way which mimics or replicates their on-air roles for the BBC”.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Despite the potential conflict, the BBC and Knowles released a joint statement in May 2021 announcing that he would return to present DIY SOS in the future.

“Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines,” the statement read.

In a separate statement, the broadcaster confirmed Knowles would return in 2022: “We will resume filming DIY SOS as soon as it’s safe to do so and Nick will be back on our screens in 2022.”

Knowles had previously told RadioTimes.com that he would continue presenting the show despite signing a deal with Channel 5.

“DIY SOS is the most important thing I do and it’s always meant more to me than just a show,” he said. “To see people coming together representing the best of communities is more important now than ever. I have absolutely no intention of leaving DIY SOS – it’s not just a job for me, we are a family and it has my heart.”

Advertisement

DIY SOS: The Big Build BBC Children in Need Special will air on Tuesday 16th November at 9pm on BBC One at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.