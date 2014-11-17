“Take Luisa Zissman from last year, for example: she’s actually a bright girl but decided to take her clothes off at the drop of a hat, and that may be something she’ll come to regret.

"Katie Hopkins has carved out a niche as a rent-a-right-wing-gob in the hope that by being nasty to everybody she’ll find enduring fame. But who am I to judge? I hope they’re very happy.”

Explaining his position he adds: “All of the candidates apply to be on the show for the right reasons – they want to work with Lord Sugar and start a business.

“But sometimes they get a little flattered by having cameras stuck in their faces, and then the thing airs, and they’re walking down the street and cabbies are recognising them and then some agent gets onto them, thinking they can make a few quid, and before you know it, they think they’re Gina Lollobrigida!"

