"You know what annoyed me the other day, I didn't want to have a 'Louisism' like 'You look like a popstar' but this girl came out and she really looked like a popstar and I was like, 'Argh!'" Grimshaw told This Morning during the London auditions this week.

"I couldn't not say it, so I did say 'You look like a popstar'", the Radio 1 DJ added.

Well, we wouldn't want an entirely Walsh-free X Factor, could we? After all this time it just wouldn't be right. I for one am certainly expecting him to pop up at Simon Cowell's Judges' Houses alongside Sinitta.

It's not the first comparison Grimmers has drawn. Show insiders told me he brings David Walliams-style sense of humour to the panel.

“Nick is very like David Walliams – very, very funny. He’s good in that he’ll make jokes like Walliams does – sending up Simon but in a comical way," the source explained.

“Obviously the David and Simon dynamic does work quite well on BGT – maybe Simon’s looking for something similar.”

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year

