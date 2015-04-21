Found in Costa Rica's Talamanca Mountains, the new species of frog is described by Kubicki as "a very small, delicate species" relying on a delicately-balanced ecosystem – rather far removed from Kermit who hails from a Louisiana swamp but currently resides in the Hollywood hills.

The discovery was announced by the Costa Rican Amphibian Research Center which confirmed the Hyalinobatrachium dianae was named in honour of the senior author's mother, Janet Diane Kubicki.

The similarities between the newcomer and his famous felty counterpart have not gone unnoticed by Twitter users...

Scientists have found a real life version of Kermit the Frog near in Costa Rica (photo via @sploid) pic.twitter.com/h1Zf6beI3P — Pak Yiu (@pakwayne) April 21, 2015

If Kermit ever needs a body double, he knows who to call.