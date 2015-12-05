New Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special pictures reveal magical Harry Potter banquet theme
Are you ready for some festive sparkle?
Bruce Forsyth sadly won't be joining the party this year, but it's still good to see the return of some familiar faces for the Strictly Come Dancing 2015 Christmas special.
New pictures of the Strictly special celebrities and their pro dancers have been revealed in all their festive glory, with past winners Abbey Clancy, Harry Judd and Tom Chambers joining pro favourite Robin Windsor.
Also in this year's Christmas special are series 12 contestant Alison Hammond, series 6 runner-up Lisa Snowdon and 2015's winner of People's Strictly for Comic Relief Former Royal Marine Medic Cassidy Little.
Joanna Clifton, Oti Mabuse, Natalie Lowe, Pasha Kovalev and Brendan Cole are all set to join Windsor as the Strictly Christmas pros.
See all the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special pictures and partners here
Here come the girls! Left to right: Oti Mabuse, Natalie Lowe, Alison Hammond, Abbey Clancy, Lisa Snowdon, Joanne Clifton
More like this
Hello boys... Left to right: Lance Corporal Cassidy Little, Tom Chambers, Robin Windsor, Pasha Kovalev
Tom Chambers lights up the Harry Potter dance floor
Alison Hammond and partner Robin Windsor get the Strictly party started
Under the mistletoe: past winner Abbey Clancy and partner Brendan Cole
Series nine winner Harry Judd and partner Joanne Clifton
Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev and former runner-up Lisa Snowdon
Returning champ Tom Chambers and partner Otlile Mabuse
Alison Hammond and partner Robin Windsor
People's Strictly winner Lance Corporal Cassidy Little and partner Natalie Lowe
The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special airs Christmas Day, 6:15pm on BBC1