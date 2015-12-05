Also in this year's Christmas special are series 12 contestant Alison Hammond, series 6 runner-up Lisa Snowdon and 2015's winner of People's Strictly for Comic Relief Former Royal Marine Medic Cassidy Little.

Joanna Clifton, Oti Mabuse, Natalie Lowe, Pasha Kovalev and Brendan Cole are all set to join Windsor as the Strictly Christmas pros.

See all the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special pictures and partners here

Here come the girls! Left to right: Oti Mabuse, Natalie Lowe, Alison Hammond, Abbey Clancy, Lisa Snowdon, Joanne Clifton

More like this

Hello boys... Left to right: Lance Corporal Cassidy Little, Tom Chambers, Robin Windsor, Pasha Kovalev

Tom Chambers lights up the Harry Potter dance floor

Alison Hammond and partner Robin Windsor get the Strictly party started

Under the mistletoe: past winner Abbey Clancy and partner Brendan Cole

Series nine winner Harry Judd and partner Joanne Clifton

Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev and former runner-up Lisa Snowdon

Returning champ Tom Chambers and partner Otlile Mabuse

Alison Hammond and partner Robin Windsor

People's Strictly winner Lance Corporal Cassidy Little and partner Natalie Lowe

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special airs Christmas Day, 6:15pm on BBC1