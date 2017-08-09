The show will be hosted by Melvin Odoom, with the help of prominent LEGO fans (and guest judges) Richard Osman, Bill Bailey and Dara O Briain.

Also leading the hunt for the nation's best LEGO builders will be Matthew Ashton (from LEGO itself) and Roma Agrawal, structural engineer of skyscraper The Shard.

Across four hour-long episodes, eight pairs of amateurs will compete against each other in a "wide array of disciplines from the playful to the technical to the unexpected".

And it's not just for kids: the youngest contestants may be two nine-year-old best friends, but they'll have to go up against adults in their forties.

At the end of the finale, just one pair will be named LEGO Masters.

Executive producer Steph Harris said in a statement: “This playful new format demonstrates that LEGO bricks are more than just a toy – or something to step on – and will appeal to the child in all of us, showcasing spectacular builds and inspire the next generation of artists, engineers, architects and builders”.

LEGO Masters launches on Thursday 24th August at 8pm on Channel 4