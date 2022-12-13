As usual, he be joined by team captains Noel Fielding and Daisy May Cooper, and regular guest Jamali Maddix for the mayhem-filled musical panel show.

Greg Davies is back to present a festive special of Sky's Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

There'll also be some special celebrity guests stopping by for the one-off episode.

Read on for everything you need to know about the festive special, including what time it starts and the celebrity line-up.

When is Never Mind the Xmas Buzzcocks on?

Never Mind the Xmas Buzzcocks will air on Sky Max on Thursday 15th December at 9pm.

The episode will also be available to stream on NOW.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks host

Never Mind the Buzzcocks is presented by Greg Davies. He joined the show, which originally aired from 1996 to 2015, for its reboot last year.

Prior to his presenting gig, the show was fronted by Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell, and Rhod Gilbert.

Following the departure of Amstell and ahead of Gilbert's stint, Never Mind the Buzzcocks had many guest judges - including Dermot O'Leary and Doctor Who's David Tennant.

For more on the Never Mind the Buzzcocks presenters, see here.

Never Mind the Xmas Buzzcocks 2022 line-up

The Never Mind the Buzzcocks presenter and team captains will be joined by special celebrity guests Claire Richards, who viewers will recognise from '90s pop group Steps, comedian Tom Allen, and musician Pete Doherty.

Never Mind the Xmas Buzzcocks airs on Sky Max and streaming service NOW on Thursday 15th December at 9pm. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

