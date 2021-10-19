Never Mind the Buzzcocks panel must identify Meatloaf’s duetting partner in first-look clip

Sky Max’s reboot of Never Mind the Buzzcocks is back tonight and so is the iconic line-up challenge, with the panellists trying to identify Meatloaf’s duetting partner out of five brides, RadioTimes.com can reveal with an exclusive clip.

Advertisement

In tonight’s episode, regular panellists Noel Fielding, Daisy May Cooper and Jamali Maddix along with guests Joe Wilkinson, Aitch and Self Esteem are tasked with picking Lorraine Crosby – the female vocalist on Meat Loaf’s I’d Do Anything for Love – out of a line-up of five women, all of whom are dressed as the bride from the song’s music video.

As the real Lorraine Crosby did not feature in Meat Loaf’s music video for the hit 1993 song, Fielding asks Number 2: “Do you blame Meat Loaf or do you think it was his record company?”, with her responding: “Yes.”

As for why Crosby couldn’t be in Meat Loaf’s video, Number 1 said that her “face didn’t fit”, while Number 3 said it was because she was “working in Selfridges” at the time.

Maddix’s team chooses to go with Number 1 as their choice – but who is the real Lorraine? You’ll have to watch the clip to find out…

“They wanted somebody who looked like Snow White and I clearly don’t,” Crosby says, post-reveal. “They did a Beauty and the Beast type thing, it was like a panto.”

When asked whether she was bothered, she said: “No, not really. Would you want to be pawed by Meat Loaf?”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The reboot of Never Mind the Buzzcocks began airing last month, with guests such as Anne-Marie, Jade Thirlwall, Yungblud, Ellie Goulding, Richard Ayoade and Mike Wozniak appearing on the quiz in the last few weeks.