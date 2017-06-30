Naked Attraction is praised by viewers for its diversity: "I love that they have trans and LGBTQ people included"
The Channel 4 dating show fronted by Anna Richardson won heaps of love from Twitter
Usually the only thing that Naked Attraction garners from viewers are complaints to Ofcom.
But when the Channel 4 dating show returned for a second series, people watching the show actually found themselves won over by the naked bods on display.
It was all down to the diverse representation of people in the opening episode, with pansexual Izzy choosing a date from a line-up of people that included a transgender man and woman.
Host Anna Richardson tweeted that it was a "genuinely proud moment" for her, while viewers were equally as thrilled to see such a variety of bodies on a mainstream TV show:
Forget the full frontal nudity. Hats off to Channel 4 for bringing Trans and Pan Sexuality to the mainstream. #nakedattraction
— Author Chris Brown (@ChrisChetal73) June 29, 2017
For those who have so far managed to live their lives without seeing an episode of the show, the premise sees singletons stripped to their birthday suits and made to stand in a pod.
Someone looking for love – or at least the chance to get up close to people's private bits – has a good nose at the contenders while Richardson says things like “Which mini do you want to go and have a look at?”
Who said romance was dead?
Naked Attraction continues next Thursday at 10pm on Channel 4.