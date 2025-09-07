Other strong contenders include Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and Charli XCX.

Grammy- and VMA-winning artist LL Cool J is set to host the awards this year from the UBS Arena in New York’s Long Island after serving as a co-host alongside Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow for 2022’s show.

But how can fans watch this year's event from the comfort of their own home? Read on for everything you need to know.

When are the MTV VMAs 2025?

The iconic music night will be held at New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday 7th September at 8pm ET (that's 1am for UK viewers).

How to watch MTV VMAs 2025

US fans will be able to watch the VMAs on CBS, MTV and Paramount Plus.

In the UK, the event will be available to watch on MTV, Paramount Plus, or Pluto TV.

MTV VMAs 2025 performers

Doja Cat. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

The 2025 award show promises star-studded performances, with a host of big names set to take to the stage.

Gaga was announced as a performer last month, with the singer set to join an epic line-up that includes previously announced musicians Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll and more.

“There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING! 🪄” the awards ceremony penned on Instagram in a joint post with CBS.

“You won’t want to miss her return, September 7 on @cbstv and @paramountplus!”

The full list of performers so far is as follows:

Alex Warren

Bailey Zimmerman feat. the Kid LAROI (Extended Play Stage)

Busta Rhymes (VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award)

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

J Balvin featuring DJ Snake

Jelly Roll

KATSEYE (Pre-Show)

Lady Gaga

Lola Young (Extended Play Stage)

Mariah Carey (MTV Video Vanguard Award)

Megan Moroney (Extended Play Stage)

Post Malone

Tate McRae

Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award)

Sabrina Carpenter

sombr

MTV VMAs 2025 presenters

MTV has unveiled some of this year’s VMAs presenters on hand to help out host LL Cool J. The list so far is as follows:

Ashlee Simpson Ross

Brittany Snow

Ciara

Drew Barrymore

KPop Demon Hunter ’s EJAE, REI AMI + Audrey Nuna (HUNTR/X)

Ice Spice

Jessica Simpson

Latto

Livvy Dunne

Malin Ackerman

Meg Stalter

Nikki Glaser

Paris Hilton

