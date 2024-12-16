This Christmas Eve, Mortimer and Whitehouse are casting their net a little further afield as they visit the south west of France to fish in the River Lot where they come across a black bass, vandoise and grass carp.

So, when can viewers tune in? Here's everything you need to know about the festive special, including what time it is on TV and what you can expect.

When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing on TV?

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer. BBC/Owl Power/Pierre Lavenes

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Tuesday 24th December at 9:15pm.

The hour-long episode will see the pair celebrate another eventful year of fishing together. Their annual awards ceremony also returns which brings a few unusual surprises, including a very special guest.

That isn't all! The pair will also stay in an old chateau, Moulin de Touzlanie, that boasts its own vineyard. Does it really get any better than that?

Where is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing filmed?

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer. BBC/Owl Power/Pierre Lavenes

Mortimer and Whitehouse take on south west France in the Christmas special, to fish in the River Lot.

The pair will drop their lines in the Célé and the Lot in search of Mediterranean bass and carp, as they reflect on the highs and lows of 2024 and what the new year might have in store for them.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing airs on BBC Two and iPlayer at 9:15pm on Tuesday 24th December.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.