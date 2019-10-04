He added: "As we speak, back at the studio in Bristol, they're building the sets in readiness."

Although the Aardman Animations character has starred in three online series since 2013, Morph hasn’t enjoyed a regular TV segment since 1998 show On Your Marks.

The terracotta-coloured figure first hit screens with Tony Hart in classic BBC One show Take Hart, before featuring in The Amazing Adventures of Morph, Hartbeat and The Morph Files.

But don’t expect Morph to return to screen soon, as Lord revealed, the claymation process is exceptionally slow. "I think an animator these days shoots about six seconds a day. It's slow," he said.

Until Morph’s comeback, you can catch him on Lord’s Twitter, where he posts updates of his wild life in Orkney.