Airing every weekday, Morning Live covers all kinds of topical content, with Kym and Gethin bringing on experts to chat through the news and the biggest topics affecting Britain today.

BBC One's Morning Live has been back for a while now, with soon-to-be Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones hosting the third season of their daytime magazine show.

The chat show has come a long way since its first series back in 2020 and has taken on a few more hosts – many of whom you'll definitely recognise.

Here's everything you need to know about the presenting line-up of Morning Live.

Morning Live presenters: Who hosts the show in Manchester?

Gethin Jones

Gethin Jones has hosted Morning Live since it debuted on BBC One back in 2020.

The TV presenter rose to fame in 2005 for hosting Blue Peter after presenting various Welsh shows like Popty and Mas Draw. After leaving Blue Peter in 2008, Jones hosted his own BBC Radio 5 Live show, The National Lottery: Big 7, BBC Proms in the Park, The One Show and Holding Out for a Hero.

He was a reporter for Daybreak and has competed on Strictly Come Dancing as well as Celebrity MasterChef. He now co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Hits Radio.

Kym Marsh

Kym Marsh is an actress and TV presenter who has hosted Morning Live since it first began in 2020.

She is best known for being in the band Hear'Say – a pop group that won the 2001 reality show Popstars – before joining the cast of Coronation Street as Michelle Connor. She left the soap in 2019 and has since hosted shows like For Love or Money, Your Money and Your Life, The One Show and Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh.

As for her acting career, Marsh has also appeared on Holby City, Doctors, The Syndicate and is set to star in BBC One's revival of Waterloo Road later this year.

Sara Cox

Sara Cox joined the presenter line-up for Morning Live this year alongside the likes of Kimberley Walsh and Rav Wilding.

Cox is best known as a broadcaster and the current host of BBC Radio 2's drivetime show. She presented Radio 1 Breakfast from 2000 until 2003 and has since moved into TV, hosting shows like The BRIT Awards: Red Carpet, the Eurovision Song Contest, The Great Pottery Throw Down, This Morning, Between the Covers and The Sara Cox Show.

Kimberley Walsh

Popstar and presenter Kimberley Walsh joined Morning Live as a host this year, becoming one of the newest additions to the presenter line-up.

Walsh is best known for being a member of Girls Aloud – the girl group that won ITV's reality competition Popstars: The Rivals. Since the group split up in 2013, Walsh branched out into acting, landing roles in Horrid Henry: The Movie, All Stars, The Lodge and Ackley Bridge.

As for TV presenting, Walsh has co-hosted Weekend Brunch, Suck My Pop, The Girls Aloud Party and competed on The Great Sport Relief Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing.

Sam Quek

Olympian and sports presenter Sam Quek began hosting Morning Live this year alongside Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh.

Quek is a former field hockey player, having represented both England and Great Britain. She won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics and since retiring from hockey, has moved into TV presenting. She has hosted sports coverage of American football, rugby union, field hockey and football for BBC, Channel 5, BT Sport and Channel 4, and last year she became a team captain on BBC One's Question of Sport.

As for reality TV, Quek took part in I'm a Celebrity's 2016 series and has appeared on The Chase, Pointless Celebrities, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Celebrity MasterChef.

Rav Wilding

Rav Wilding is a TV presenter and former police officer who joined the presenting line-up for Morning Live this year.

Wilding is a former Metropolitan Police officer who became a host of Crimewatch in 2004 and BBC One's Missing Live. Since leaving Crimewatch in 2011, he has presented Helicopter Heroes, Crimewatch Roadshow, Hero Squad and Frontline Fightback.

He has competed on Strictly Come Dancing, 71 Degrees North, Splash and Richard Osman's House of Games, while in 2020, it was announced that he had joined the British Transport Police as a detective.

