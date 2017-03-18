... and say farewell to the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot. A moment of silence is called for.

Unsurprisingly, the scotty dog finished top of the vote but the poor thimble – revered by some as the game's best token – was voted out first, replaced by... a T-Rex. Yes, really. Oh, and all the tokens are now gold.

The boot and barrow also failed to secure the requisite number of votes, swapped out for a penguin and rubber duck.

More like this

There is a precedent for Monopoly reshuffles – back in 2013 the iron was discontinued in favour of a cat – but this recent vote has prompted a Twitter outpouring as fans grieve the loss of their favourite pieces.

Advertisement

Still, it could be worse. At least we didn't end up with THIS.