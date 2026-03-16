❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Michael Sheen confirmed as Richard Osman's replacement on House of Games – set to front 100 episodes of hit show
Sheen said in a statement that he’s "incredibly excited" to be joining the series.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 12:37 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad