Michael Sheen has been officially unveiled as Richard Osman’s replacement on House of Games.

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Osman announced earlier in March that he would be leaving the popular BBC quiz show after nine years at the helm.

Now, the BBC has confirmed that Welsh actor Sheen, whose credits include Good Omens, Midnight in Paris and Tron: Legacy, is set to step into Osman’s shoes as a quiz show host, and will front 100 episodes that will be broadcast later this year.

The role will mark the actor's debut as a quiz show host.

In a statement, Sheen said: "Quite literally very large shoes to fill, but as a huge fan of the show I’m incredibly excited to be able to move into the House and at long last see my silhouette on a fondue set."

House of Games launched on BBC Two back in 2017 and soon became a huge hit. The show continues to draw impressive viewing figures, with the latest season pulling in consolidated ratings of over 1.6 million viewers.

Michael Sheen. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Tamara Gilder, Joint MD for Remarkable Entertainment, added: “We are thrilled to be handing Michael Sheen the keys to House of Games. The show has always been a love letter to those who adore quizzes – and we have a new host who loves them as much as we do. We can't wait to start filming.”

Caroline O’Neill, BBC Commissioning Executive, added: “We’re delighted to have Michael Sheen stepping into the House of Games. His charisma and passion for playfulness will be a joy for audiences and we’ve no doubt he’ll relish throwing himself into a fiercely fought Answer Smash. We can’t wait to share this next era of the show with viewers at home.”

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House of Games airs weekdays at 6pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

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