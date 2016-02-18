“I am thrilled and delighted to have been asked to bring Frank back for Sport Relief,” Crawford said.

“I am a huge fan of Michael so it’s an absolute honour to be asked to be involved alongside such an icon of British television… and all for a great cause,” Wiggins added.

Michele Dotrice will also be back in her role as long-suffering wife Betty. “It will be an absolute joy to be reunited again with Frank and fitting, for it is such a wonderful cause,” she said.

The sketch will form part of BBC One’s Sport Relief Night of TV. More famous faces will be joining the skit and will be announced in due course.

Sport Relief Night of TV air Friday 18th March at 7pm on BBC1