The programme announcement also hints that there will be “a few surprises along the way”, so don’t be surprised if Bublé tries to make his own viral hit sketch at some point. In other words, professional Michael Bublé impersonators had better keep an eye out…

“I loved Adele at the BBC and I'm so excited and honoured to have been invited by the BBC to do my own show for them,” Bublé said in a statement. “I'm sure it will be a blast.”

“When you are asked ‘would you like to interview Michael Bublé and watch him sing?’ you don’t say no,” Winkleman added. “You change your whole life to accommodate this request. I can’t wait.”

More like this

Advertisement

Michael Buble at the BBC will record in MediaCityUK studios in Salford in October for transmission in November, and you can register to apply for tickets now