Michael Bublé aims to emulate Adele with one-off BBC special
The crooner will perform and be interviewed by Claudia Winkleman, in a format based on 2015’s Adele at the BBC
Michael Bublé is set to star in his own BBC special this November, in an attempt to replicate the success of fellow singer Adele’s popular one-off last year – you know, the one where she pretended to be her own impersonator.
Called Michael Bublé at the BBC, the 60-minute programme will see the Canadian star perform his greatest hits and songs from new album Nobody But Me, accompanied by his band and a 30+ piece orchestra. Between the music, Bublé will also be chatting to presenter Claudia Winkleman, with the pair set to discuss “music, his new family and what inspires him”.
The programme announcement also hints that there will be “a few surprises along the way”, so don’t be surprised if Bublé tries to make his own viral hit sketch at some point. In other words, professional Michael Bublé impersonators had better keep an eye out…
“I loved Adele at the BBC and I'm so excited and honoured to have been invited by the BBC to do my own show for them,” Bublé said in a statement. “I'm sure it will be a blast.”
“When you are asked ‘would you like to interview Michael Bublé and watch him sing?’ you don’t say no,” Winkleman added. “You change your whole life to accommodate this request. I can’t wait.”
Michael Buble at the BBC will record in MediaCityUK studios in Salford in October for transmission in November, and you can register to apply for tickets now