Meryl Streep is addicted to Homes Under the Hammer and Come Dine With Me
The Oscar-winning actress has quite the soft spot for British telly
Well, what do you know, Meryl Streep loves a bit of Homes Under the Hammer and Come Dine With Me.
I mean, we could point the Hollywood actress towards some fabulous British drama or a wonderful box set of Downton Abbey, perhaps. Then again, we've all got a bit of a soft spot for daytime telly, haven't we?
“I’m addicted to everything where they do real estate," Streep told Graham Norton. "I love Grand Designs and Homes Under the Hammer. Also Come Dine With Me is fabulous.”
If the Come Dine With Me people aren't on the phone trying to sign her up for the next celebrity version then they're seriously missing a trick.
The actress is on Norton's sofa tonight to chat about her new flick Florence Foster Jenkins. Streep plays the title character, a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer, despite having a terrible singing voice. Of starring alongside Hugh Grant, Streep admits she never thought she'd get the chance: “I thought I was too old, but then he got older!”
See The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1
