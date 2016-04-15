“I’m addicted to everything where they do real estate," Streep told Graham Norton. "I love Grand Designs and Homes Under the Hammer. Also Come Dine With Me is fabulous.”

If the Come Dine With Me people aren't on the phone trying to sign her up for the next celebrity version then they're seriously missing a trick.

The actress is on Norton's sofa tonight to chat about her new flick Florence Foster Jenkins. Streep plays the title character, a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer, despite having a terrible singing voice. Of starring alongside Hugh Grant, Streep admits she never thought she'd get the chance: “I thought I was too old, but then he got older!”

More like this

See The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1

Advertisement

Plus - read out five star review of Florence Foster Jenkins here.