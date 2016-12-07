A few weeks ago the trio revealed a new track called Song for Her. However, they said that it would not get a proper release, and now it looks like Spice fans are going to have a long wait for a more concrete reunion to happen...

Speaking to RadioTimes.com Mel B said: “It’s one thing saying it, it’s another thing actually doing it!

“I’m not sick of talking about it – if anything, I want to keep on talking about it until something actually happens, because as of right now there’s nothing booked, there’s nothing set in stone, nothing’s been signed.

“I’m off doing Broadway for the next three months [performing Chicago in New York] and I go straight into America’s Got Talent so I’m pretty busy all of next year, but if anybody said to me, ‘OK, the Spice Girls are going to perform next week’, I’d be the first one right there.”

Asked if a reunion would have to also include Mel C and Victoria Beckham, Mel replied: “I don’t know, I mean whichever way! Nothing’s even been said out there yet, so until something gets set in stone like I said it is what it is. I’m just waiting like everybody else."

Mel B, who will return as the host of Channel 5’s Lip Sync Battle in the new year, added: “I have a studio in my house, so I’m ready and waiting to record with whoever right now!”

