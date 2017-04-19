The duo join original Dragon Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden who joined in series three and Touker Suleyman who was added in series 13.

“I’m thrilled to become a Dragon and really excited to meet the entrepreneurs in this series, see what ideas they bring to the Den and how I might be able to help them grow” said Parish.

“As a fan of Dragons’ Den I’m very excited to be taking my seat in the line-up and bringing my own unique style to the Den,” added Campbell. “I’m looking forward to using my extensive business skills to spot the next generation of entrepreneurs and help them realise their business dreams.”

“I’m delighted that Dragons’ Den is returning to BBC Two for its 15th series and it’s fantastic to welcome two such impressive new Dragons to the team” said Patrick Holland, BBC2's Channel Controller. “With their extensive business experience, Steve and Jenny, alongside Peter, Deborah and Touker make for a formidable line up to turn up the heat on prospective entrepreneurs brave enough to enter the den.”

Will the new recruits have the power to turn up the heat on potential investors? Tune in later this summer to find out.