Meet the guest performers at the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals
Olly Murs, Ricky Martin and judge Alesha Dixon will take to the stage during a week of BGT live shows
Britain’s Got Talent cranks things up a notch from Monday 25th May as the show goes live for a whole week of semi-finals.
Each night nine acts will return to the stage to perform their chosen skill, all of them eager to nab a space in this year’s final. As usual, a spot at the Royal Variety Show and £250,000 is up for grabs. The Golden Buzzer acts chosen by each of the judges – and presenters Ant and Dec – will also return after missing out on the second round of deliberations.
Among the bonkers and brilliant displays from this year’s contestants, there will also be a special guest performance each night.
On Monday night this slot will be filled by none other than She Bangs singer Ricky Martin. Himself a judge on The Voice in both Australia and Mexico, and set to appear on the panel of Cowell’s new reality show La Banda, he’s certainly no stranger to shiny-floored reality contestants. So after he’s done shaking his hips on stage, perhaps he can dish out some advice to this year’s hopefuls?
Perfectly at home on the BGT stage, Tuesday night will see last year’s finalists Jack Pack make a welcome return. The swing band are now signed to Simon Cowell’s label Syco, with a debut album expected this year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYezA3vedrg
On Wednesday night we'll enjoy none other than Alesha Dixon step out from behind her desk to perform new single The Way We Are, which is being released on June 21st. The BGT judge spoke of her excitement at this year’s launch of the show. Just as long as the judges don’t chuck in a cheeky buzzer push for a laugh, eh?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_BOhZ8wrr4
Thursday night will see X Factor presenter Olly Murs do his thing in front of his new boss Simon Cowell. And if that wasn’t enough, come Friday, last year’s champions Collabro will return to hand over their reigning-champion crown.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpyoeaR9wbs
Phew! That’s quite a week. The show (and us viewers) get a break Saturday night, before it returns for the grand final on Sunday 31st May.
Britain's Got Talent semi-finals kick off Bank Holiday Monday at 7:30pm on ITV