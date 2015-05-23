Among the bonkers and brilliant displays from this year’s contestants, there will also be a special guest performance each night.

On Monday night this slot will be filled by none other than She Bangs singer Ricky Martin. Himself a judge on The Voice in both Australia and Mexico, and set to appear on the panel of Cowell’s new reality show La Banda, he’s certainly no stranger to shiny-floored reality contestants. So after he’s done shaking his hips on stage, perhaps he can dish out some advice to this year’s hopefuls?

Perfectly at home on the BGT stage, Tuesday night will see last year’s finalists Jack Pack make a welcome return. The swing band are now signed to Simon Cowell’s label Syco, with a debut album expected this year.

On Wednesday night we'll enjoy none other than Alesha Dixon step out from behind her desk to perform new single The Way We Are, which is being released on June 21st. The BGT judge spoke of her excitement at this year’s launch of the show. Just as long as the judges don’t chuck in a cheeky buzzer push for a laugh, eh?

Thursday night will see X Factor presenter Olly Murs do his thing in front of his new boss Simon Cowell. And if that wasn’t enough, come Friday, last year’s champions Collabro will return to hand over their reigning-champion crown.

Phew! That’s quite a week. The show (and us viewers) get a break Saturday night, before it returns for the grand final on Sunday 31st May.

Britain's Got Talent semi-finals kick off Bank Holiday Monday at 7:30pm on ITV