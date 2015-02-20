The show, which will air on US TV channel Univision, is whipping it’s way around Puerto Rico, New York, Los Angeles and more for the auditions.

It’s said that Martin will also manage the band once the reality show has found its winners, and is also listed as an executive producer on the show.

The singer himself is no stranger to the world of boys bands, himself starting out as part of Latin group Menudo. And he cut his teeth as a reality show judge on The Voice in both Australia and Mexico.

So excited is Cowell by the signing, he’s been tweeting Martin in Spanish.

Martin himself admits, you get that call from Cowell and you leap to action.

“The phone rings and Simon Cowell calls and he says, ‘Ricky, I would like to meet with you'. We started throwing ideas and I was fascinated by this concept. I was fascinated by this show. I said, ‘Of course I want to be a part of this! Thank you for inviting me.’”