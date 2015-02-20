Ricky Martin joins Simon Cowell's mission to find the "ultimate Latino boyband" on new show La Banda
The Latin singing sensation will be at the centre of the new US reality format and will manage the winning band
Champagne and strawberries, cookies and cream… some things are just meant to go together, and Ricky Martin seeking out a new Latino boy band? Perfect.
Yes, Simon Cowell has revealed that the She Bangs singer is the first celebrity judge on his new reality show La Banda, which will audition wannabe singers to make up the new five-piece group.
The show, which will air on US TV channel Univision, is whipping it’s way around Puerto Rico, New York, Los Angeles and more for the auditions.
It’s said that Martin will also manage the band once the reality show has found its winners, and is also listed as an executive producer on the show.
The singer himself is no stranger to the world of boys bands, himself starting out as part of Latin group Menudo. And he cut his teeth as a reality show judge on The Voice in both Australia and Mexico.
So excited is Cowell by the signing, he’s been tweeting Martin in Spanish.
Martin himself admits, you get that call from Cowell and you leap to action.
“The phone rings and Simon Cowell calls and he says, ‘Ricky, I would like to meet with you'. We started throwing ideas and I was fascinated by this concept. I was fascinated by this show. I said, ‘Of course I want to be a part of this! Thank you for inviting me.’”