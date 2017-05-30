Get to know the major players of the new season below.

Kevin Spacey - Frank Underwood

Who does he play?

The devious democratic politician who became the 46th president of the United States after underhandedly engineering the resignation of his former chief. Season 5 finds him hot on the campaign trail for the 2016 presidential election, while stoking the fears of the American public by hamming up the threat of terrorism.

Where have I seen him before?

How long have you got? Spacey is Hollywood royalty. His best and most well-known roles include American Beauty, Se7en and The Usual Suspects.

Robin Wright - Claire Underwood

Who does she play?

The First lady of the United States, Frank Underwood’s wife and running mate in the 2016 election. Claire amplifies her husband’s negative traits, and shares his thirst for power. As season 5 begins she is cultivating an affair with speechwriter Thomas Yates.

Where have I seen her before?

Her big break came in the 1980s as Buttercup in cult classic The Princess Bride, but you may also know her as Jenny in Forrest Gump, or more recently sports drama Moneyball with Brad Pitt.

Michael Kelly - Doug Stamper

Who does he play?

Frank’s right-hand man, who has proven he will do anything for his President, including murder. Season 5 throws up new obstacles for Stamper, as he battles personal demons and feels threatened by a new advisor in Frank’s sphere.

Where have I seen him before?

Kelly had a major guest starring role in The Soprano’s and appeared alongside House of Cards co-star Robin Wright in M Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable.

Campbell Scott - Mark Usher

Who does he play?

Doug Stamper’s new adversary and a top-level advisor to the President.

Where have I seen him before?

Scott’s pedigree is in theatre, but you may recognise him from The Amazing Spiderman, or the TV show Damages.

Patricia Clarkson - Jane Davis

Who does she play?

Another new addition to the Underwood’s political fold, who forges a strong bond with Claire.

Where have I seen her before?

Clarkson and Spacey appeared together in 1988’s Rocket Gibraltar, but she is perhaps best known for her role in the George Clooney-led historical drama Good Night, And Good Luck.

Neve Campbell - LeAnn Harvey

Who does she play?

Claire’s campaign manager, who is on board aiding the Underwood’s campaign, despite suspicions from Frank’s camp.

Where have I seen her before?

Campbell played the heroine in Wes Craven's Scream film series, and was in the cast of the 90s teen drama Party of Five.

Damian Young - Aidan MacAllan

Who does he play?

A data specialist drafted in by LeAnn who helped to uncover some juicy info about Frank’s political rivals.

Where have I seen him before?

Young had a starring role in Lisa Kudrow’s post-Friends sitcom, The Comeback, and Oscar-winner Birdman.

Paul Sparks - Thomas Yates

Who does he play?

A White House speechwriter who is entangled in an affair with Claire Underwood.

Where have I seen him before?

Sparks is best known for his role as Mickey Doyle in Boardwalk Empire.

Boris McGiver - Tom Hammerschmidt

Who does he play?

An investigative journalist, formerly editor-in-chief of the Washington Herald, and perennial, who is set on bringing Frank underwood down, undeterred by the suspicious deaths of his former colleagues Zoe Barnes and Lucas Goodwin.

Where have I seen him before?

You may recognise McGiver from Jimmy Fallon’s dreadful 2004 remake of Taxi or from guest starring roles on Boardwalk Empire and The Wire.

Joel Kinnaman and Dominique McElligott - Will and Hannah Conway

Who do they play?

A Washington power couple, and adversaries to the Underwoods. Will is Frank’s Republican counterpart in the 2016 Presidential election.

Where have I seen them before?

Kinnaman starred as Stephen Holder in crime drama The Killing, while McElligott played Sam Rockwell’s wife in Duncan Jones’ fantastic sci-fi drama, Moon.

House of Cards season 5 arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 30th May