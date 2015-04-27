Buzz, who is just over one year old, can't help but laugh when his dad blows dandelions in the video captioned: "This is why being a Dad is awesome. This is the first time my son Buzz has ever seen a dandelion...I think he liked it."

With well over 800,000 views so far, I think it's fair to say we liked it too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU4DgHHwVCc

More like this

This isn't the first time Fletcher has had this effect upon the internet. Back in 2013, he exposed the romantics in all of us, posting his amazing wedding speech/song on YouTube. However hardy you think you are, this 14-minute clip will probably still make you cry...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27WufdasQYs

And that's not all. Oh no. There was also this one.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cRnOMuOEII

And this one!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ7-v7xVm3I

Advertisement

It's okay if you need to go and get some tissues now.