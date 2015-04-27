McBusted's Tom Fletcher wins the internet again with adorable video of baby Buzz
The singer – who became a viral hit with his best man's speech in 2013 – has shared a vlog of his son laughing at dandelions...
Tom Fletcher: McBusted singer, YouTube vlogger and internet-melter.
The 29-year-old performer has posted a ridiculously adorable video of his baby son Buzz Michelangelo Fletcher giggling on the internet. And we challenge it not to warm your chilly, adult heart.
Buzz, who is just over one year old, can't help but laugh when his dad blows dandelions in the video captioned: "This is why being a Dad is awesome. This is the first time my son Buzz has ever seen a dandelion...I think he liked it."
With well over 800,000 views so far, I think it's fair to say we liked it too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU4DgHHwVCc
More like this
This isn't the first time Fletcher has had this effect upon the internet. Back in 2013, he exposed the romantics in all of us, posting his amazing wedding speech/song on YouTube. However hardy you think you are, this 14-minute clip will probably still make you cry...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27WufdasQYs
And that's not all. Oh no. There was also this one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cRnOMuOEII
And this one!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ7-v7xVm3I
It's okay if you need to go and get some tissues now.