Matt Lucas's emotional surprise One Show meeting with the athlete who helped him through losing his hair
The comedian explained the debt he owed to Olympic swimmer Duncan Goodhew growing up - but had no idea he was waiting backstage...
Those of a certain age will remember British swimmer Duncan Goodhew, who brought home gold and bronze medals from the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and was a familiar face on TV for some time afterwards, not least due to his completely bald head (which was more unusual then than it is now).
Well, on Thursday night's edition of The One Show, comedian Matt Lucas talked about his own sudden hair loss, and the effect it had on him growing up, and named Goodhew as one of the reasons he was able to get through that difficult time.
"People used to say [to Goodhew] 'why did your hair fall out?' and he used to say 'I fell out of a tree'," said Lucas. "And when people used to say 'why did your hair fall out?' [to me], I said 'well, you know Duncan Goodhew fell out of a tree? Well it was my head he landed on. The shock made my hair fall out...'"
Well Lucas got another shock when One Show host Alex Jones unexpectedly called Goodhew into the studio from backstage to the strains of the This Is Your Life theme tune (another '80s throwback).
It was clearly quite an emotional moment for Lucas, meeting the man he'd shared a certain camaraderie with growing up, despite never having met him until now...
The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm Monday to Friday