"People used to say [to Goodhew] 'why did your hair fall out?' and he used to say 'I fell out of a tree'," said Lucas. "And when people used to say 'why did your hair fall out?' [to me], I said 'well, you know Duncan Goodhew fell out of a tree? Well it was my head he landed on. The shock made my hair fall out...'"

Well Lucas got another shock when One Show host Alex Jones unexpectedly called Goodhew into the studio from backstage to the strains of the This Is Your Life theme tune (another '80s throwback).

It was clearly quite an emotional moment for Lucas, meeting the man he'd shared a certain camaraderie with growing up, despite never having met him until now...

The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm Monday to Friday