Mastermind new host confirmed as BBC News presenter Clive Myrie

The next host of Mastermind has been announced as BBC News journalist and television presenter Clive Myrie.

Advertisement

John Humphrys has been the face of the long-running quiz show for an esteemed 18-year run, but announced plans to part ways with the production back in February.

His final appearance on the show will air next month, while Myrie will get to work filming brand new episodes in July for broadcast later in the year.

He said: “What a privilege it is to take on this new role. Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

More to follow.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.