Mastermind new host confirmed as BBC News presenter Clive Myrie

John Humphrys is leaving the show after an 18-year stint.

Clive Myrie, the new host of BBC's Mastermind and BBC News presenter

The next host of Mastermind has been announced as BBC News journalist and television presenter Clive Myrie.

John Humphrys has been the face of the long-running quiz show for an esteemed 18-year run, but announced plans to part ways with the production back in February.

His final appearance on the show will air next month, while Myrie will get to work filming brand new episodes in July for broadcast later in the year.

He said: “What a privilege it is to take on this new role. Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

More to follow.

All about Mastermind

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

